Bulls' Robin Lopez: Near double-double in win

Lopez contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in the Bulls' win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Lopez missed one of his two free throws in the waning seconds of the game to give the 76ers the ball and the lead, but he was ultimately bailed out by Zach LaVine's game winner. Lopez has become a decent fantasy option behind his averages in points (16.0), rebounds (6.3), assists (2.0) and blocks (2.3) since the All-Star Break. He's put up at least 18 points and nine rebounds in two straight games.