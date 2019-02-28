Bulls' Robin Lopez: New season high in blocks
Lopez recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five blocks, three rebounds and one assist in 40 minutes Wednesday in the Bulls' 109-107 win over the Grizzlies.
Since reclaiming a starting role for the Bulls on Jan. 27, Lopez has brought most of his value in the form of scoring, but he took a backseat in that regard Wednesday and stepped up his contributions defensively. The five blocks and 40 minutes were new season highs for Lopez, who looks increasingly likely to stick around in Chicago for the rest of the season rather than having his contract bought out, as was suggested weeks earlier. With Wendell Carter (thumb) out indefinitely and Cristiano Felicio not viewed as a major part of the team's long-term plans, Lopez looks primed to regularly receive 30-plus minutes for the foreseeable future.
