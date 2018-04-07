Bulls' Robin Lopez: Out again Saturday

Lopez will be rested Saturday against Brooklyn, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

As expected, Lopez will remain out as the Bulls tank their way to the end of the season. Expect Cristiano Felicio and Omer Asik to again see the bulk of the minutes at center, while we've likely seen the last of Lopez for the season.

