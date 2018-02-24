Bulls' Robin Lopez: Out again Saturday
Lopez will not be in the rotation Saturday against Minnesota, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
For the second straight game, the Bulls will rest both Lopez and Justin Holiday as they shift toward more of a youth movement down the stretch. Expect Cristiano Felicio, who had a horrific outing Thursday against the 76ers, to again draw the start in Lopez's place at center.
