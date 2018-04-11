Bulls' Robin Lopez: Out for season finale

Lopez (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season finale against the Pistons, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lopez has been held out of each of the last four games, so this latest absence shouldn't have any impact on the regular rotation. He'll end his 10th NBA season playing in just 64 games, while averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 26.4 minutes.