Bulls' Robin Lopez: Out for season finale
Lopez (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season finale against the Pistons, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lopez has been held out of each of the last four games, so this latest absence shouldn't have any impact on the regular rotation. He'll end his 10th NBA season playing in just 64 games, while averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 26.4 minutes.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....