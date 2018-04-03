Bulls' Robin Lopez: Out Tuesday, may be shut down
Lopez will not play Tuesday against Charlotte, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Cristiano Felicio will get the start at center Tuesday, and while Lopez is expected to dress, coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that he won't be available. Hoiberg also intimated that the team may opt to shut Lopez down for the season with only four games remaining after Tuesday.
