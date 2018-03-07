Bulls' Robin Lopez: Out Wednesday, expected back on road trip
Lopez (coach's decision) will be inactive for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies but is expected to play on the team's upcoming road trip and will be game-by-game afterwards, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Lopez will re-join the team's rotation Friday after the NBA issued a warning to the Bulls regarding resting healthy players, as he's seen six straight DNP-CDs. More information regarding his role on the team should arrive as Friday draws nearer.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...