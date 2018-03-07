Play

Bulls' Robin Lopez: Out Wednesday, expected back on road trip

Lopez (coach's decision) will be inactive for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies but is expected to play on the team's upcoming road trip and will be game-by-game afterwards, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lopez will re-join the team's rotation Friday after the NBA issued a warning to the Bulls regarding resting healthy players, as he's seen six straight DNP-CDs. More information regarding his role on the team should arrive as Friday draws nearer.

