Bulls' Robin Lopez: Participates in practice Thursday
Lopez (knee) was able to practice Thursday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports
Lopez is dealing with a sore knee and didn't practice Wednesday. He's averaging a career high in points (15.3) through nine games this season. Despite Lopez's optimism of playing, if he's unable to play Friday against the Pacers, expect Cristiano Felicio to have an expanded role.
More News
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Doesn't practice Wednesday with sore knee•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Drops double-double Friday•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Solid again in victory•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores team-high 18 points Thursday•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 13 in Sunday's loss•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...