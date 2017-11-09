Bulls' Robin Lopez: Participates in practice Thursday

Lopez (knee) was able to practice Thursday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports

Lopez is dealing with a sore knee and didn't practice Wednesday. He's averaging a career high in points (15.3) through nine games this season. Despite Lopez's optimism of playing, if he's unable to play Friday against the Pacers, expect Cristiano Felicio to have an expanded role.

