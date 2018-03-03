Bulls' Robin Lopez: Picks up another DNP-CD

Lopez was a DNP-CD in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

Lopez has now been held out of five consecutive games as the Bulls shift toward an obvious youth movement down the stretch. For the time being, Cristiano Felicio looks to be entrenched as the starting center, and it's unclear if Lopez will return to the rotation at any point over the next month-and-a-half.

