Bulls' Robin Lopez: Plays 21 minutes in Saturday's loss
Lopez had five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 21 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 loss to the Heat.
Lopez drew the start but Bobby Portis ended up earning more minutes (24) off the bench and making a much bigger impact. With Wendell Carter (thumb) likely sidelined until late March, Lopez could be in line to start on a consistent basis thanks to his ability and willingness to defend, as coach Jim Boylen seems to be prioritizing development on that end of the floor. Lopez could be traded, bought out, remain the starter, or relinquish his starting spot, but regardless Portis is probably a more intriguing option.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....