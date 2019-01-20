Bulls' Robin Lopez: Plays 21 minutes in Saturday's loss

Lopez had five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 21 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 loss to the Heat.

Lopez drew the start but Bobby Portis ended up earning more minutes (24) off the bench and making a much bigger impact. With Wendell Carter (thumb) likely sidelined until late March, Lopez could be in line to start on a consistent basis thanks to his ability and willingness to defend, as coach Jim Boylen seems to be prioritizing development on that end of the floor. Lopez could be traded, bought out, remain the starter, or relinquish his starting spot, but regardless Portis is probably a more intriguing option.