Bulls' Robin Lopez: Plays 31 minutes in loss

Lopez ended with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 96-86 loss to New York.

Lopez saw his highest minutes total in over two weeks Tuesday, finishing the game with 12 points in 31 minutes. The Bulls have been scaling back his role over the final few games but that does not take away from the fact he has been a standard league asset, basically since the All-Star break. The veteran has benefitted from the absence of a number of other players and is unlikely to have this sort of a role heading into next season.