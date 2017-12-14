Bulls' Robin Lopez: Plays 36 minutes in victory

Lopez collected 16 points, shooting 8-of-20 from the field while adding five assists, four rebounds, and three blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 130-100 victory over the Jazz.

The Bulls won their fourth consecutive game with Lopez playing a big role in the victory. He has been quietly consistent this season, scoring in double-figures in all but five games. He has a relatively low ceiling, but seems likely to play solid minutes on a nightly basis while putting up some nice value. If he is sitting around on your waiver wire, he is worth a look if you are in need of a low-risk big man.