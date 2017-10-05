Bulls' Robin Lopez: Posts 12 in preseason loss

Lopez tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-6 FT), one rebound, an assist and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 118-71 loss to the Mavericks.

Aside from a few easy baskets in the paint, Lopez didn't make much of an impact Wednesday, but he does have the distinction of being one of the only healthy starters on a team that is currently riddled with injuries. With Cristiano Felicio as the only other viable big man on the roster, Lopez is as sure of a bet as you'll find in Chicago, a team that is best avoided from a fantasy perspective. Lopez is worth a flier in the late rounds of most drafts, or as a matchup-dependent streaming option.