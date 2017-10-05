Bulls' Robin Lopez: Posts 12 in preseason loss
Lopez tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-6 FT), one rebound, an assist and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 118-71 loss to the Mavericks.
Aside from a few easy baskets in the paint, Lopez didn't make much of an impact Wednesday, but he does have the distinction of being one of the only healthy starters on a team that is currently riddled with injuries. With Cristiano Felicio as the only other viable big man on the roster, Lopez is as sure of a bet as you'll find in Chicago, a team that is best avoided from a fantasy perspective. Lopez is worth a flier in the late rounds of most drafts, or as a matchup-dependent streaming option.
More News
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Records three blocks Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: 'Assured' a starting spot•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Efficient in Game 5 loss•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Efficient shooting key in Game 2 win•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Double-doubles in Sunday's victory•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Leads team in scoring during blowout win•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...