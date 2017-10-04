Bulls' Robin Lopez: Records three blocks Tuesday

Lopez finished with 12 points (6-10 FG), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Tuesday's effort was nothing new for the veteran, who was recently guaranteed the starting center spot by coach Fred Hoiberg. Last year, he posted 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest across 28.0 minutes.