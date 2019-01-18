Bulls' Robin Lopez: Rejoins rotation Thursday

Lopez contributed 17 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 19 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Bulls' 135-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Earlier in the week, coach Jim Boylen suggested that Lopez would likely be phased out of the rotation, but the Bulls were quickly forced to change course after starting center Wendell Carter sustained a thumb injury in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers. With Carter sidelined Thursday, Bobby Portis moved over from power forward to enter the starting five at center, allowing Lopez to move up a spot on the depth chart as Portis' backup. Lopez made the most of his time on the court by matching his season high in scoring, but he could soon be on the outs for a rotation spot with the Bulls merely viewing Carter's injury as a day-to-day situation at this juncture.