Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 13 in Sunday's loss
Lopez scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and a block in 25 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Pelicans.
While his own numbers weren't bad, Lopez was fairly helpless under his own basket trying to contain Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, both of whom had huge games. The Bulls are likely headed for a long, miserable season as they begin a rebuild, but Lopez's minutes and production should be secure as one of the few remaining established veterans on the team's roster.
