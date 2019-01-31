Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 13 points in win

Lopez totaled 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), two blocks, one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes in the Bulls' win over the Heat on Wednesday.

Lopez got the start over Bobby Portis, though the latter played the same number of minutes and thoroughly outplayed the former. Lopez's production has been sporadic, even when he starts. He can be safely left on waivers in most leagues, and he's nothing more than a flyer in daily formats.