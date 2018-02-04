Play

Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 15 in Saturday's loss

Lopez scored 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran center hadn't scored in double digits in any of the last four games, while his eight boards were his highest single-game total since Dec. 15. In other words, Saturday's production is about Lopez's fantasy ceiling at this stage of his career given the rebuilding roster around him in Chicago.

