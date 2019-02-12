Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 17 points in 33 minutes
Lopez produced 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 112-99 loss to the Bucks.
Lopez earned a season high minute total, eclipsing 29 minutes for the first time here in 2018-19. He has reached double figures in scoring in four straight games and in six of the last eight tilts. With the team lacking depth down low since Wendell Carter (thumb) is sidelined and Bobby Portis was traded to the Wizards, Lopez is likely to continue earning decent minutes going forward.
