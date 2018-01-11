Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 20 in Wednesday's 2OT win
Lopez scored 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 double-overtime win over the Knicks.
While Lauri Markkanen and Denzel Valentine were busy draining a combined 12 three-pointers between them, Lopez did the grunt work down low. The scoring effort was the veteran center's best in over a month, and it was only the fourth time this season he's scored 20 or more in a game.
