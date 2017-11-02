Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's loss

Lopez collected 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 loss to the Heat.

Lopez isn't snagging as many rebounds as usual with rookie Lauri Markkanen gobbling up boards galore alongside him in the starting five. However, the 29-year-old veteran is posting 15.5 points and 2.7 dimes per game through six contests. It's still early, but those are both a far cry better than Lopez's previous career bests for a campaign (11.3 points in 2012-13, 1.4 assists in 2015-16). Moreover, after going nine seasons (or 628 games) without hitting a three-pointer, Lopez has already made two in 2017-18.