Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's loss
Lopez collected 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 loss to the Heat.
Lopez isn't snagging as many rebounds as usual with rookie Lauri Markkanen gobbling up boards galore alongside him in the starting five. However, the 29-year-old veteran is posting 15.5 points and 2.7 dimes per game through six contests. It's still early, but those are both a far cry better than Lopez's previous career bests for a campaign (11.3 points in 2012-13, 1.4 assists in 2015-16). Moreover, after going nine seasons (or 628 games) without hitting a three-pointer, Lopez has already made two in 2017-18.
More News
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.