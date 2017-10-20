Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores team-high 18 points Thursday

Lopez tallied 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Raptors.

Lopez took the second most shots on the team Thursday and looks to be likely the only stable part of the team's rotation. He had some fantasy value last year while averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, and should continue to be fantasy relevant this season. His numbers could rise with Rajon Rondo, Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler no longer on the team.