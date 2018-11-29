Bulls' Robin Lopez: Season-high 17 points Wednesday

Lopez tallied 17 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Bucks.

Lopez had his best game of the season Wednesday, finishing with 17 points in 23 minutes. He has worked his way into the rotation of late but is still merely a backup. This is likely more of an outlier, and Lopez remains a non-factor in most formats.