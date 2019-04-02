Bulls' Robin Lopez: Season-high scoring total in loss
Lopez produced 29 points (12-18 FG, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 113-105 loss to the Knicks.
Though his team was on the losing side in a battle of lottery-bound squads, Lopez rang in his 31st birthday in style with a new season-high scoring tally. It was quite the bounce-back performance from the center, who mustered only two points in 23 minutes during the Bulls' previous game Saturday versus the Raptors. With backup Cristiano Felicio being the only healthy center on the roster, Lopez looks like he'll have a fairly clear path to sizable minutes over the Bulls' final four contests.
