Bulls' Robin Lopez: Set for reduced role

Lopez was informed Monday that his minutes will likely be reduced going forward, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Interim coach Jim Boylen hasn't exactly been wearing Lopez out as it is, but it looks as though the Bulls will pivot toward more of Wendell Carter, Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis up front. The veteran was not thrilled with the decision at Monday's practice, and it's likely the two sides will continue to work toward a trade at some point before next month's deadline. Lopez, who is averaging 11.7 minutes per game in January, can still be a useful piece, but he doesn't fit in the Bulls' future plans, so the team would likely seek a draft pick or younger player in return.