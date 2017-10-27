Bulls' Robin Lopez: Solid again in victory

Lopez tallied 16 points (8-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 91-86 victory over the Hawks.

Lopez has been impressive to begin the season, compiling averages of 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. He appears to be locked into 30 plus minutes per night, as well as a focal point on offense. This is somewhat of a new experience for Lopez, who was more of a role-player over the last few seasons. His output will likely drop once Nikola Mirotic (face), Zach LaVine (knee) and Kris Dunn (finger) return to action. Until then, he is worth a spot on all rosters as a low-end, reliable center.