Bulls' Robin Lopez: Solidified in backup role
Lopez has played at least 12 minutes in each of the Bulls' last eight games.
The veteran was out of the rotation earlier in the season, but he's reclaimed the backup center spot behind rookie Wendell Carter, Jr. in recent weeks. Lopez played 16 minutes and finished with seven points and two rebounds in Saturday's loss to Minnesota, which came on the heels of a nine-point, six-rebound performance a night earlier against Miami. Still, Lopez remains a fringe option in most fantasy leagues, and it remains to be seen how the impending returns of Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis, both of whom could play some small-ball center, will impact his status in the rotation.
