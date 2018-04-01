Bulls' Robin Lopez: Starting at center Sunday

Lopez will start at center for Sunday's game against the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lopez was a DNP-CD on Friday against the Magic, but will now be active and inserted into the top unit as the Bulls attempt to avoid being fined for resting veterans too often. As a result, Lopez will see an uptick in minutes, though it likely won't be enough to bring him into consideration for Sunday's DFS slate. The Bulls will still likely try and get their younger players more playing time, so Lopez still may not see more than minutes in the teens. In the corresponding move, Cristiano Felico heads back to a bench role.