Bulls' Robin Lopez: Starting at center Sunday
Lopez will start at center for Sunday's game against the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lopez was a DNP-CD on Friday against the Magic, but will now be active and inserted into the top unit as the Bulls attempt to avoid being fined for resting veterans too often. As a result, Lopez will see an uptick in minutes, though it likely won't be enough to bring him into consideration for Sunday's DFS slate. The Bulls will still likely try and get their younger players more playing time, so Lopez still may not see more than minutes in the teens. In the corresponding move, Cristiano Felico heads back to a bench role.
More News
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Collects 13 points Thursday•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Will play, start Thursday•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Active Tuesday, unlikely to play•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Starting Saturday•
-
Bulls' Robin Lopez: Active, will play 'at some point' in road trip•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...