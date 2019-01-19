Bulls' Robin Lopez: Starting Saturday

Lopez will start Saturday against the Heat, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

During Wendell Carter Jr.'s (thumb) first absence Thursday against the Nuggets, Bobby Portis drew the start at center. However, it appears coach Jim Boylen wants to try a different look. The result is Lopez's first start of the year. When seeing 20-plus minutes, the veteran has averaged 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 51.8 percent shooting.