Bulls' Robin Lopez: Starting Saturday
Lopez will start Saturday's game against Detroit, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports. "We will probably play (Lopez) the first two quarters, and then start (Cristiano Felicio) in the second half," coach Fred Hoiberg said.
Lopez's status has been in limbo on a game-to-game basis since the Bulls began their blatant tank effort, but he'll return to the starting five after a string of four straight DNP-CDs. Prior to that streak, Lopez had played exactly 12 minutes in four consecutive contests, and his minutes will likely be capped again Saturday, making him a risky DFS play.
