Bulls' Robin Lopez: Sticks in starting role

Lopez started and put up 12 points (6-8 FG), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes Friday in the Bulls' 125-106 win over the Nets.

Rumors swirled that the Bulls would buy Lopez out of his contract after the veteran wasn't moved prior to Thursday's trade deadline, but vice president of basketball operations John Paxton suggested that wouldn't be the case, at least for the time being. The fact that Lopez remained in the starting five Friday suggests his spot on the roster is secure for now, but the rebuilding Bulls probably won't be committed to handing him major minutes most nights. Instead, expect Lopez to split playing time at the position with backup Cristiano Felicio, while power forward Lauri Markkanen could also see some run at the position as part of small-ball lineups.