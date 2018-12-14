Bulls' Robin Lopez: Surprises with scoring in win

Lopez managed 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-5 FT), one rebound and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Bulls' 97-91 loss to the Magic on Thursday in Mexico City.

Lopez continues to be good for the occasional double-digit scoring effort, although when those will come remains very unpredictable. The 11 year-veteran does serve as an effective safety net behind inconsistent rookie Wendell Carter ,Jr., but his fantasy value is still primarily limited to deeper formats and as a DFS punt play.