Bulls' Robin Lopez: Surprises with scoring in win
Lopez managed 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-5 FT), one rebound and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Bulls' 97-91 loss to the Magic on Thursday in Mexico City.
Lopez continues to be good for the occasional double-digit scoring effort, although when those will come remains very unpredictable. The 11 year-veteran does serve as an effective safety net behind inconsistent rookie Wendell Carter ,Jr., but his fantasy value is still primarily limited to deeper formats and as a DFS punt play.
