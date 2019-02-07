Bulls' Robin Lopez: To be bought out

Lopez is expected to be bought out by the Bulls, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As an expiring veteran on a bad team, it makes sense for Lopez and the Bulls to part ways, and Woj indicates that a buyout could be completed in short order. Lopez's role has fluctuated this season, but he's started eight of the last nine games in wake of Wendell Carter suffering a hand injury. In that span, Lopez holds averages of 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20.4 minutes.