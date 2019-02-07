Bulls' Robin Lopez: To be bought out
Lopez is expected to be bought out by the Bulls, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
As an expiring veteran on a bad team, it makes sense for Lopez and the Bulls to part ways, and Woj indicates that a buyout could be completed in short order. Lopez's role has fluctuated this season, but he's started eight of the last nine games in wake of Wendell Carter suffering a hand injury. In that span, Lopez holds averages of 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20.4 minutes.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...