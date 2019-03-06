Bulls' Robin Lopez: Turns in 20-point effort Tuesday
Lopez recorded 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 105-96 loss to the Pacers.
Lopez continues to impress with his shooting percentage and rebounding capabilities, two traits that will make him an anchor on any team he plays for. The blocks have been rolling in of late too, averaging three per game over his last four contests.
