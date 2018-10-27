Bulls' Robin Lopez: Two straight DNPs
Lopez has been held out of each of the Bulls' last two games.
The motivation behind the decision is unclear, but Lopez appears to have been supplanted by rookie Wendell Carter, as well as Cristiano Felicio, the latter of which is considerably more surprising. For the time being, Lopez should be avoided in DFS contests, and it remains to be seen whether the Bulls will eventually seek a trade for the 30-year-old, whose contract expires next summer.
