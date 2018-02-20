Bulls' Robin Lopez: Will come off bench after All-Star break
Lopez will come off the bench following the All-Star break, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bulls are officially ready to focus on the development of their younger players and are opting to start both Christiano Felicio and David Nwaba moving forward. That means veterans Lopez and Justin Holiday are set for bench roles in what vice president of basketball operations John Paxson indicated will be "for a significant time." That means Lopez, who averaged 27.7 minutes up until this point in the season, is likely going to see his role and fantasy value decrease somewhat significantly following the break.
