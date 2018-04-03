Bulls' Robin Lopez: Will come off bench Tuesday
Lopez will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lopez continues to move back and forth between the starting lineup and the bench, with Cristiano Felicio rotating in as well. That said, whether Lopez starts or works with the reserves, he's receiving limited minutes at best. There's a chance Lopez doesn't even see the floor Tuesday and as a result, he should be avoided by fantasy owners.
