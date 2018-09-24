Bulls' Robin Lopez: Will compete to retain starting role

Head coach Fred Hoiberg said Lopez will battle Wendell Carter for the starting center job, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Lopez was in-and-out of the lineup last year with the Bulls effectively tanking, but the big man did start all 64 games he played in. With Carter being drafted in the first round of this year's draft, the expectation was that Lopez's role could take a hit, which was confirmed Monday when coach Hoiberg said the two would battle for the top spot. Lopez easily has the experience advantage, but Carter's upside will be tough to keep off the floor. Whether it happens right at the start of the season or at some point thereafter, there seems to be a strong possibility Lopez ends up in a bench role. For now, it will be a battle to monitor throughout camp and the preseason.