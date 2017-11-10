Bulls' Robin Lopez: Will play Friday
Lopez (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Pacers.
Lopez participated in Thursday's practice after being held out Wednesday and will be good to go without a minutes restriction for Friday's contest. So expect Lopez to play his regular dosage of 30-plus minutes against the Pacers.
