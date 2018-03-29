Bulls' Robin Lopez: Will play, start Thursday
Lopez will play and start in Thursday's matchup with the Heat, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.
Lopez has logged a DNP-CD in five of his last six games, but with Cristiano Felicio (back) sitting out Thursday's contest, he'll have the opportunity to rejoin the starting five. Despite running with the top unit, Lopez likely won't see a full starter's workload, as the Bulls continue to give their younger players more minutes with the season winding down. For that reason, Lopez can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.