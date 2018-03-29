Bulls' Robin Lopez: Will play, start Thursday

Lopez will play and start in Thursday's matchup with the Heat, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.

Lopez has logged a DNP-CD in five of his last six games, but with Cristiano Felicio (back) sitting out Thursday's contest, he'll have the opportunity to rejoin the starting five. Despite running with the top unit, Lopez likely won't see a full starter's workload, as the Bulls continue to give their younger players more minutes with the season winding down. For that reason, Lopez can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.