Bulls' Robin Lopez: Will remain inactive Monday

Lopez (coach's decision) will be inactive once again Monday against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lopez is completely healthy, but the Bulls will be holding him out of a third straight game as they continue to work towards better draft positioning and added reps for the younger players. It's unclear if, or when, Lopez will ultimately take the court again, but he's likely someone that can be dropped at this point in most fantasy leagues. Christiano Felicio should continue to operate as the Bulls' starting center.