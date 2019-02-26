Bulls' Robin Lopez: Wins battle, loses war against twin
Lopez scored 26 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a block in Monday's 117-106 loss to the Bucks.
While he dominated twin brother Brook in the scoring department, Lopez's Bulls still came out on the losing end of the contest. The veteran center is enjoying a solid February, averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks through nine games, but his court time will likely take a hit once Wendell Carter (thumb) returns to action late next month.
