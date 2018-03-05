Bulls' Robin Lopez: Won't dress Monday

Lopez will not dress for Monday's game against Boston, Daniel Greenberg of Bulls Beat reports.

No surprise here considering Lopez hasn't played since before the All-Star break in what looks to be a trend that could continue for much, if not all, of the remainder of the regular season. The Bulls had been starting Cristiano Felicio in Lopez's place, but they'll go with Bobby Portis at the five Monday in a small-ball alignment with Lauri Markkanen at the four.