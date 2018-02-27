Bulls' Robin Lopez: Won't dress Tuesday

Lopez (coach's decision) will remain inactive for Tuesday's matchup with the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lopez will be healthy scratch for the fourth straight game Tuesday and that's unlikely to change moving forward with the Bulls officially in tank mode. Unless bought out, Lopez will be a non-factor for fantasy purposes and can be dropped in the majority of leagues. Christiano Felicio will continue to start at center and he's averaged 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 block across 30.5 minutes over the last two games.