Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Active Monday
Arcidiacono (elbow) is active for Monday's game against San Antonio, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Arcidiacono was probable due to a right elbow injury, but he's listed as active for Monday's matchup. He's averaging 3.8 points over his last five games.
