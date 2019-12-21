Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Available Saturday
Arcidiacono (elbow) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Arcidiacono was considered probable with right elbow soreness, so his status for Saturday's contest was never truly in doubt. The 25-year-old should serve his usual role off the bench for the Bulls.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...