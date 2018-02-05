Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Averaging 11 minutes per game with Chicago
Arcidiacono delivered 2 points and one steal in Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Clippers.
The Villanova product has now been with the parent club for seven games, averaging 11 minutes, 1.7 points and 1.1 assists per game. The sharp shooting point guard adds some floor spacing for a Chicago team that could use a boost in outside shooting with the trade of Nikola Mirotic.
