Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Back to bench role
Arcidiacono will move to the bench for Friday's game against the Wizards, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Arcidiacono has started in each of the Bulls' last 23 games, but with Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine back to full health, the 24-year-old will be relegated to his normal role off the bench. He averaged just over 30 minutes per game during that stretch, although that number will likely be a thing of the past moving forward.
More News
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Starting again Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Plays 39 minutes in victory Saturday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Minutes trending down•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Has five steals Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Scores career-high 22 points•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Has four triples Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...