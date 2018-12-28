Arcidiacono will move to the bench for Friday's game against the Wizards, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Arcidiacono has started in each of the Bulls' last 23 games, but with Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine back to full health, the 24-year-old will be relegated to his normal role off the bench. He averaged just over 30 minutes per game during that stretch, although that number will likely be a thing of the past moving forward.