Arcidiacono is averaging 11.7 minutes, 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.2 steals in 17 games played since the All-Star break.

The Villanova graduate has regressed every year since his sophomore campaign when he was a critical part of a floundering Bulls' rotation. With a number of younger and more valuable guards to test out, Arcidiacono has hardly played, and when he has, the 26-year-old hasn't been particularly successful shooting 38.5 percent from the field (worst of career), 31.9 percent from three (second worst of career) and 78.6 percent from the free-throw line.