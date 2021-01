Coach Billy Donovan said Arcidiacono (COVID-19 protocols) could rejoin the Bulls on Monday, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since late December by the league's health and safety protocols and remains unavailable Sunday, but he's on the cusp of rejoining the Bulls. Arcidiacono didn't see the court in the previous two games prior to entering the protocol, so he should return to a reserve role once cleared.